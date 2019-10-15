Leroy H. 'Roy' Zeilke
Leroy H. “Roy” Zeilke, 83, of St. Joseph passed away, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Zion United Church of Christ, 9100 Third St., Baroda, with Pastor Susan Greenwood officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Church of Christ or Stevensville American Legion Post 568. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Roy was born on Feb. 4, 1936, to Gustav and Tillie (Macholtz) Zeilke. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1954 until 1957 before he was honorably discharged. On April 2, 1960, Roy married the love of his life, Joyce Ott, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stevensville. Roy worked as a supervisor for many manufacturing companies, the last being Heath Zenith Company before his retirement. Roy had a passion for fishing and hunting. He was a proud member of Stevensville American Legion Post 568 and Zion United Church of Christ in Baroda. Most of all, Roy loved to spend his time with his family.
Roy is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joyce Zeilke of St. Joseph; children, Elaine (Scott) Foster of Niles and Mike Zeilke of Naples, Fla.; grandchildren, Andrew (Emilee) Foster, Danielle (Michael) Matter, Audrianna (Cody) Davis and Nathan (Khaylin) Zeilke; great-grandchildren, Blaiyne, Everly, Emersyn, Lydia, Bentley and Deegan; and sister, Virginia Klug of Buchanan.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Gustav and Tillie Zeilke; and 13 siblings.