LeRoy Pearson Jr.
Deacon LeRoy Pearson Jr., 93, of Benton Harbor departed this life on Aug. 21, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
A celebration of life service will be held Friday, Aug. 30, at the Greater Faith Apostolic Church, Benton Harbor. The visitation begins at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
LeRoy was born Oct. 2, 1925, in Denmark, Miss., to LeRoy Sr. and Roxie Pearson. He met the love of his life, Verdine Wilson, and later married on May 9, 1948. LeRoy found employment at Superior Steel and Benton Harbor Area Schools until his retirement. LeRoy was a faithful and active member of New Vision and Apostolic Faith Assembly of Niles, where he served as the head deacon. He received the Holy Ghost over 80 years ago. LeRoy was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting, trapping and especially fishing.
LeRoy leaves to celebrate his legacy, his children: Roxie Gordon of Benton Harbor, Melvin “Sonny” Pearson of Benton Harbor, Donald (Sharonda) Pearson and Gayle (Carlton) Burrell of Niles; sisters, Mary L. Mosely of Port Huron and Essie Hubbard of Oxford, Miss.; brother, Major Pearson of Oxford; 19 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws; a goddaughter, Shevette Greenhow; and the New Vision Church family.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his loving wife, Verdine Pearson; parents; and brothers: JC, Lawrence (TC), Alvin, Willie, James (JP) and Marvin.