Lettie Enala Christian Flowers
Lettie Flowers, 98, of Bridgman passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at West Woods of Bridgman.
Lettie was born in Guanaja, Honduras, to Laniman Christian and Nettie Hulson on July 11, 1921. She came to the United States as a teenager where she attended school in Chicago and obtained her high school diploma. She married Jewel Flowers on June 3, 1941. She worked in various domestic roles, but spent the majority of her life as a homemaker. Lettie loved sewing, cooking and creating with her hands until her recent eyesight decline.
Lettie moved from Chicago to South Haven in 1953. She made several moves from approximately 1998, living in Phoenix, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph and Bridgman.
Lettie is preceded in death by her firstborn daughter, Ruth Roberts. It is believed that all of her siblings have preceded her in death.
Lettie is survived by her spouse, Jewel Flowers; her son, Jerry Flowers; her daughters, Betty Elliott and Gisele Hardaway; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great grandchild.
Lettie and Jewel were very private people who did very little socializing. At Lettie's request, she asked for cremation without funeral services and we are respecting her wishes. Lettie was cremated at Purely Cremations, Benton Harbor. Condolences for the family may be left at www.purelycremations.org.
Memorials may be given to West Woods of Bridgman, 9935 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman, MI 49106. More importantly, tell the people you love and care about how much they mean to you, as Lettie did.