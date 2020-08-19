Minister Lewis Daniel “L.D.” Moffitt, 95, of Benton Harbor passed away Aug. 14, 2020. A private service will be held. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbins brothersfh.com.
Lewis was born July 12, 1925, in Huntingdon, Tenn., to Travis and Otha Moffitt.
He gave his life to the Lord and married Katherine (Gulley) Moffitt. Lewis enjoyed attending church, studying his Bible, and serving as an ordained minister. He was a member of Jesus Lives Here C.O.G.I.C where he attended faithfully for over three decades. Lewis was a caring husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who loved God and his family.
Lewis will be remembered by his children: Dorothy Moffitt-Clark, Frankie Moffitt, Lewis Moffitt, Mary Moffitt, Otis Moffitt, Lillie Moffitt, Willie (Norma) Moffitt, Margaret Moffitt, Stanley Moffitt, Marion Moffitt, Pamela Moffitt, Darrell Reid, Kevin (Verica) Moffitt, Jennifer (Dedrick) Moffitt-Valentine, Teresa Griffin, Patricia (DuWayne) Robinson, Sylvia (Kala) Sanders; and one brother, S.Q. Moffitt. He has a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and family.
Lewis was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Katherine Gulley-Moffitt; his first wife, Mildred Brown; his second wife, Sadie Louise Moffitt; sons: James Moffitt, Terry Wayne Moffitt, Joseph Dickson, and Rodney Dickson; daughter, Clementine Moffitt; grandchildren: Deandre Moffitt and Tristan Moffitt; brothers: J.C. Moffitt, R.B. Moffitt; sisters: Ida Mae Rooks, Fairy C. Davis, Mary Lee Moore, Rosie Lee Gregory, Etta Mae Young, and Virgie Pettis.