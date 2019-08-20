Lila M. Roethel
Lila M. Roethel, 92, of St. Joseph passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at The Willows Assisted Living in St. Joseph.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, at Saron Lutheran Church, 510 Main St., St. Joseph, with Pastor Joan Oleson officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Burial will take place at a later date in Riverview Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Lila’s name may be made to Saron Lutheran Church or Caring Circle Hospice. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Lila was born on May 25, 1927, in Northwood, N.D., to Sever and Josie Hellem. On Nov. 27, 1949, she married Ralph W. Roethel in Northwood. They moved to St. Joseph in the 1950s. Lila had been a member at Saron Lutheran Church since that move nearly 70 years ago. She was in the choir at Saron and was a proud member of The Misfits song and dance team. Lila enjoyed many crafts such as cross stitching and oil painting and was an amazing baker, most notably for her pies. Lila had an unwavering faith and enjoyed attending Bible study groups. She had an excellent sense of humor and, most of all, Lila cherished time spent with her friends and family.
Lila is survived by her children, Randy (Cynthia) Roethel of Hartford and Robert (Patricia) Roethel of Thomaston, Ga.; grandchildren, Jennifer (Timothy) Hendricks and Robert Roethel; great-grandchildren, Riley and Alexis; and sister, Helen (Richard) Arnseth.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sever and Josie Hellem; husband of 58 years, Ralph Roethel; and brothers, Orlie, Mahlon, Vernon and Robert Hellem.