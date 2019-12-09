Lillian M. Wooden
Mother Lillian M. Wooden, 87, of Benton Harbor, departed this life Nov. 26, 2019.
A service celebrating her life will be Dec. 11 at Holy Temple COGIC in Benton Harbor. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11 a.m.
Those wishing to sign the guestbook online can do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Mother Wooden was born Nov. 24, 1932, in Caruthersville, Mo., to the union of Robert Whitaker and Mattie Mae Yeargan.
She was a faithful member of Holy Temple COGIC in Benton Harbor. For a time, Mother Wooden worked as the produce manager of the Eau Claire Harding’s Friendly Market. She enjoyed singing, serving, crocheting and was well known for baking pound cakes and sweat potato pies.
Mother Wooden’s favorite Scriptures were Matthew 5:8: “Blessed are the pure in heart; for they shall see God,” and John 14:1: “Let not your heart be troubled; ye believe in God, believe also in me.”
Mother Wooden is survived by her children, Tommie, Larry (Bridget), Ronald, Velma and Dennis; sisters, Dessie Bobo and Jacqueline Carr; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; a host of family and friends.
Mother Wooden was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Fountain “Sonny” “Dad” Wooden.