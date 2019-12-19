Lillian N. Marino
Lillian N. Marino, 99, a resident of Naperville, Ill., formerly of Three Oaks passed away peacefully on Dec. 17, 2019, at Brookdale of Lisle.
She was born on Dec. 5, 1920, in Chicago.
Lillian is survived by her loving children, George (Linda) Marino and Penelope (the late Richard) Scurlock; her eight cherished grandchildren: Natalie (Tim) Schultz, Rich (Peggy) Scurlock, Heidi Hurst, Tim Scurlock, Michael (Carol) Marino, Matthew (Angela) Marino, David (Maiko) Marino and Daniel (Courtney) Marino; 18 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George J. Marino, in 1959; and her parents, Joseph and Stella Nushardt.
Lillian loved to walk her dog, Inky.
For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Lilian's life, memorial donations may be made to the Michiana Humane Society, 722 Indiana Hwy. 212, Michigan City, IN 46360.
Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. Funeral Services will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. For info call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrichjones.com.