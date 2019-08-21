Linda Faye McMillion-Brown
Linda Faye McMillion-Brown, 52, of Georgia, formerly of Benton Harbor departed this life Aug. 13, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, followed by a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Greater Grace Temple, Benton Harbor. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfuneralhomefh.com.
Linda was born on Sept. 21, 1966, in Benton Harbor, to Thomas and Ola (Steven) McMillion. She is a 1984 graduate of Benton Harbor High School. Linda excelled in track and was a vital member of the Lady Tigers, who won the 1984 girls track state championship.
Linda married Charles Brown Sr. on July 26, 1997, and from this union they had two children: Charles Jr. and Octavia Brown. Linda committed her life to Christ and became an active member of Greater Grace Temple, Benton Harbor. Linda and her family relocated to Augusta, Ga. Linda was employed at the Washington State Prison in Davisboro, Ga.
Linda was preceded in death by her beloved father, Thomas McMillion Sr.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by: Charles Brown Sr.; children, Charles Brown Jr. and Octavia Brown of Augusta; loving mother, Ola (Stevens) McMillion of Benton Harbor; two brothers, Thomas McMillion Jr. and Ricky McMillion of Benton Harbor; three sisters, Camelia McMillion of Detroit and Barbara McMillion and April McMillion of Benton Harbor; eight grandchildren; 14 nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and nephews; and a host of relatives and friends.