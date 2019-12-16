Linda Holt
Linda Holt, 77, of Stevensville passed away peacefully on Dec. 11, 2019.
Linda was born April 7, 1942, to John and Marjorie Van Dyke in Grand Rapids, Mich. Linda was a 1960 graduate of Benton Harbor High School and in 1963 became a Registered Nurse following her training at Blodgett Hospital in East Grand Rapids. Linda married David Holt on Dec. 12, 1964, and together they had two sons, Steve (Angela) of Clarksville and Blake (Ann) of Holt. Linda loved being a grandmother to Devon, Andrea and Erin.
She also took great pride in service to others and her community. For more than 40 years she practiced as a caring and compassionate RN in hospitals, physician’s offices and community health settings in Southwest Michigan. She also had a passion for education, serving on Boards of Education for both Lakeshore Public Schools and the Berrien Regional Education Service Agency. During her 35 years on these boards, she took nearly 2,000 education credits, reaching a Master Platinum Award. She was a wonderful wife, mother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her well.
A service celebrating Linda’s life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to a charity of choice with an emphasis on healthcare or education. As one option, the family suggests checks be sent to Berrien RESA with PHCA (Professional Health Careers Academy) noted on the memo line to Berrien Regional Education Service Agency, P.O. Box 364, 711 St. Joseph Ave., Berrien Springs, MI 49103-0364. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, 556-9450. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com.