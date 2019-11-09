Linda J. Gardner
Linda J. Gardner, 69, of Dowagiac passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital in Dowagiac.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the Dowagiac First United Methodist Church, 326 N. Lowe St., Dowagiac, with Pastor Christopher Momany officiating. A private burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cass County Animal Shelter. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.clarkch.com.
Linda was born April 9, 1950, in Flint, Mich., to Douglas and Ernestine (Richmond) Matthews. She graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1969. On Oct. 17, 1970, she married the love of her life, Barry Gardner, in Dowagiac. Linda helped operate her family business in Dowagiac, working as a real estate agent alongside her mother, Ernestine, and helping run other family businesses in town. She had a love for music, and while in high school she played the flute and the piano. Linda loved her pets, but most of all, she loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Linda is survived by her loving husband, Barry Gardner; children, Dawn (Don) East and Chad (Tammy) Gardner; grandchildren, Miranda (Kyle) Wright, Conner East, Kyle East, Reese Gardner and Owen Gardner; great-grandchild, Brinley Wright; siblings, Mikel (Shelley) Matthews, Terry (Sally) Matthews and Greg (Susan) Matthews; sisters-in-law, Shirley (Joe) Mroczek and Sharon Sweet; brother-in-law, Paul (Laura) Gardner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Ronald and Kevin Matthews.