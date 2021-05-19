Linda D. Skale, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Hanson Hospice in Stevensville. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks and Menchinger Chapel.
A celebration of life service will be at 4 p.m. Monday, May 24, at The Chapel, 4250 Washington Ave., St. Joseph. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, from 2:30 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. at the church. Memorial donations may be made to the Chapel. Those wishing to share a memory of Linda online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.