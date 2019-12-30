Lisa Ann (Edwards) Clark
Lisa Ann (Edwards) Clark, 59, of Benton Harbor passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St Joseph.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Purely Cremations.
A "casual" funeral service celebrating her life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Red Arrow General Baptist Church, 3207 E. Euclid in Benton Harbor, with a luncheon to follow.
Lisa will be dearly missed and remembered for “enjoying life to the fullest.”
She is survived by her fiancé, Charles Henderson of Bronson; children, Angela Edwards of Benton Harbor and Toni Marie (Hensley) King of Millburg; grandchildren, Ericka and Jada; great-grandchildren, Gi’oni and Ari’an; sister, Teresa (Garry) Ash of Coldwater; and brother, Jimmy (Stephanie) Edwards of Arkansas.
Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry Edwards and Judith Duke; husband, James Clark; sister, Judith Edwards; and brother, Rex Edwards.