Lisa Ann Smith
A life of love is to be celebrated and never mourned. Such a life began when Lisa Ann Smith was born Friday, April 27, 1964, to the late Charlie “Bump” Smith and Amelia Smith in Hughes, Ark.
Lisa attended Seeley McCord Elementary School, Benton Harbor Junior High and graduated from Benton Harbor High School with the class of 1982.
Lisa accepted Christ at an early age while still in her hometown of Hughes. She attended Hopewell Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor John Simmons. She eventually joined New Covenant Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Rodney Gulley. She remained a faithful member until her health failed.
Lisa worked at various jobs in the Benton Harbor/St Joseph area.
On Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, Lisa took her Savior's hand and was reunited with loved ones who preceded her in death, including, her parents, Charlie and Amelia Smith; paternal grandparents, Charlie Sr. and Alice Smith; and maternal grandparents, Wally and Janie Williams.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory, six siblings: Marilyn (Ronnie) Bates of Texas, Kimmy Smith of Ohio, Rachael Smith, Ronald Sr. and Latosaya Williams, all of Benton Harbor, and Darcy Leonard of Indianapolis; brother-in-law, Carlos Johnson Sr.; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.