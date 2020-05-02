On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, Lisa Foster, wife, mother, daughter, sister and grandmother, passed away after a very courageous battle with cancer. Lisa was lovingly taken care of in her last days by her lifelong friend, Julie Soumis.
Lisa will be forever remembered by her husband and best friend, Bill Foster Jr.; her son, Vaughn Jacob Stecker; and Bill’s children, Aric Foster (Miracle), Sara Clemm Von Hohenburg (Elmar), Allyse Foster (Ryan), Emily Price (David) and Stefany Holland (Mike). Lisa will be also be fondly remembered by her sisters and brother, Laurie Baker (Charles), Nicole Hulsebos (Kris) and Scott Anderson (Gina); and her in-laws, Tim Foster (Nikki), Joe Foster (Terrie), Cathy Rawson (David) and Jeff Foster (Tony). Lisa is survived by her mother, Joy Doggett (Ray); father-in-law, Bill Foster Sr.; 10 adorable grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.