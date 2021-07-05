Lisa Kay Quigno, 54, of Stevensville passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Funeral Home, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph.
Lisa was born on July 29, 1966, in Berrien Springs, to the late Dale and Mary (Gordon) Post. Lisa was a social butterfly – she loved people, especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She loved to garden, bowl, music, candles, the beach and was a big dog lover. Lisa was a wonderful mother, grandmother and wife. She will be greatly missed.