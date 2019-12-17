Loa Gail White
Loa Gail White, 72, of Galien, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at her home.
She was born Feb. 15, 1947, in Ontario, Canada, to the late Daniel and Kathleen Topash. She loved working at The Bungalow in Galien for more than 20 years.
Gail is survived by her significant other, Doug Lewis; son, David Mix; daughters, Carol Mix, Janis Mix, Jennifer (Shawn) Pond; brother, Dan Topash; sisters, Linda Yazel, Patty Topash, Greta Pollock; grandchildren, David Helmke, Derrek Collett, Dakota Collett, Dwayne Collett, Driana Collett, Heather (Andrew) Fitchett, Amanda Mix, Andrue Dayson, Marcus Wares, Ayden Pond, Kaleb Pond; and several great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Kathleen; brother, Joseph Topash; grandchildren, Nathaniel Mix-Collett and Jimmy Mix-Collett.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, and 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Hoven Funeral Home in Buchanan.
The funeral service will begin at noon Thursday, also at Hoven Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery in Dowagiac.
Memorial donations can be made in her memory to Heather Fitchett to help with arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.