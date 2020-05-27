Lodine Louise Companion, 96, of Bridgman passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Woodland Terrace, Bridgman.
A private funeral service will be held Friday, May 29, at Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Boyd Chapel, and you are invited to join the live stream of the service on Lodine’s obituary page at www.PikeFH.com, beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Bridgman. Memorial contributions may be given to the Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St., Bridgman. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.