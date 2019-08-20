Lois Charlene Litchford
Lois Charlene Litchford, 90, died on Aug. 19, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Vicki Dmitruk, in Plainwell, Mich.
Lois was born May 17, 1929, in South Haven, the daughter of Albert Leonard and Mildred Louise (Johnson) Olson. She married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Litchford, on June 27, 1948, in Covert. Together they raised three children in St. Joseph before moving to Kalamazoo in 1985. She was an active member of Saron Lutheran Church in St. Joseph and, later, of Trinity Lutheran Church in Kalamazoo. A passionate quilter, Lois hand-quilted over 250 quilts for family and friends spanning five decades. In 2010, she began specializing in baby quilts and opened SkandiaQuilts, her own online store.
Surviving are her children, Bruce Thomas (Pamela) Litchford of Saline, Mich., and Vicki Ann (Victor) Dmitruk of Plainwell; six grandchildren: Thomas (Danielle) Litchford, Katherine Litchford, Megan (Justin) Keteyian, Jonathon (Betsy) Dmitruk, Kimberly Dmitruk and Benjamin Dmitruk; seven great-grandchildren: Sean, Olivia, Matthew, Miles, Jackson, Joseph and James; her siblings, Carol (Glenn) Woolard of Camby, Ind., and Dorothy (John) Hadaway of South Haven; and many nieces and nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by her adoring husband, Thomas, who died April 4, 2017; their son, Thomas Brian Litchford, who died in June 1976; and her sister, Ruth Austin, who died in May 2012.
Cremation has taken place. Graveside services will be held at noon on Friday, Aug. 23, in Riverview Cemetery, 2925 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Visit Lois’ personal webpage at www.BetzlerLifeStory.com where you may archive a favorite memory or photo and sign her online guest book. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan. Arrangements are by Betzler Life Story Funeral Home, 6080 Stadium Dr., Kalamazoo, (269) 375-2900.