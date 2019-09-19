Lois Emily DeBoer
Lois Emily DeBoer, 99, of Three Oaks died peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at West Woods of Bridgman, in the presence of her family.
Lois was born June 29, 1920, in Ashkum, Ill., the youngest of two daughters of Peter and Jessie Booi. She was her father’s helper on their farm, milking cows as early on as age 5 and driving a team of horses to work the field; whereas her older sister, Geraldine, stayed on in the house, assisting their mom with the indoor chores, since she had polio and could not walk well. Still, both girls walked two miles from their farm to get to school each day, even during the cold winters. After graduating from Danforth High School just before turning 16, Lois went on to beauty school, opening her own shop (Lov-Lee) in Danforth, Ill., on April 20, 1940, which she owned/operated for numerous years. Then on July 10, 1945, she married Henry (Bud) Mickens. Through that marriage came the birth of her first son, Michael James on April 22, 1948. After that marriage ended, she married Frederick DeBoer on Dec. 25, 1954, in Danforth, and they had two children together, David Peter and Mary Lisa. After 63 years of marriage, Fred passed away Oct. 12, 2018.
Lois was an active member of the First Reformed Church of Three Oaks, where she devoted her life to serving Christ in a variety of ways. She sang in the choir, taught catechism, helped with the church bulletin and belonged to several groups including the Women’s Guild, Tuesday Evening Circle and Couples’ Club (which later changed to the Rise and Shiners). Lois was compassionate towards newlywed couples and new mothers in the church, always hosting or planning a wedding or baby shower. She would always create a custom baby quilt for a baby shower gift. But Lois will probably most lovingly be remembered as the “Cookie Lady” for providing a vast assortment of homemade cookies (including her famous rainbow ginger cookies) and coffee every Sunday morning between church and Sunday school so churchgoers would stay and mingle.
Lois loved her family and friends and showed that love through her words and her deeds. She was a wonderful cook and baker and her family, especially, reaped the benefits! She made use of the time she spent relaxing and listening to TV by crocheting (even afghans with family names arranged into a crossword). She also did embroidery, painting and gardening (being especially well-known for her raspberries and strawberries).
Lois volunteered at the thrift shop and worked at her friend, Ruth Limon’s, daycare. She also took care of children of family friends in her home, before and after they went to school, who became her “adopted” grandkids. She adored them and had such cherished memories of those years that lasted until the day she went home to be with the Lord.
Lois will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by two sons, Michael (Linda) Mickens of Corpus Christi, Texas, and David (Deb) DeBoer of Cedarburg, Wis.; one daughter, Mary Lubbers of Three Oaks; grandchildren: Chad (Michelle) Mickens of Corpus Christi, Jana (Kent) Oliver of Corpus Christi, Erin (Greg) Dickenson of Bay View, Wis., Megan Lubbers of Douglas, Mich., Matthew DeBoer of San Francisco and Brittney DeBoer of Madison, Wis.; great grandchildren: Austin (Maria) Mickens, Chantz Mickens, Jaelin Mickens, Coy Mickens, Hannah Oliver, Levi Oliver and Eli Oliver; nieces, Tanya (Donn) Cummings and Jolene Murphy; her late nephew, Greg (Kathy) Saracoff; and a host of cousins and friends.
Family and friends will gather from 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, until time of memorial service at 11:30 a.m., at Pobocik Chapel, Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks, MI 49128. Pastor Jim King will be officiating. Lois DeBoer will be laid to rest in a private burial with her husband in Riverside Cemetery, Three Oaks. The family prefers contributions be made in Lois’ memory to Senior Nutrition Services, 1708 Colfax Ave., Benton Harbor, MI 49022.
