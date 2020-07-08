Lois Faye Moret, 90, of South Haven passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, peacefully in her home, under hospice care.
She was born April 5, 1930, to Mendel and Goldie Goldberg in Chicago. Lois married Bernard Moret on May 28, 1950, in Chicago, and they shared 54 years of marriage before his passing. Lois was first and foremost a beloved mother. She also co-owned Howard’s Motors and the Lion’s Den. Lois loved to play bingo, gamble at the casino and paint by number. She was a member of First Hebrew Congregation in South Haven.