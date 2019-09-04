Lois Jean Haman
Lois Jean Haman, 87, formerly of Buchanan passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Woodland Terrace in Niles.
She was born June 30, 1932, in Ferndale, Mich., to the late Charles and Martha Crowton. On Dec. 30, 1955, she married Harold Conrad Haman in Berrien Springs.
Lois is survived by her sons, Curt Haman of Bridgman and Jeff (Stacy) Haman of Wilkesboro, N.C.; grandchildren, Kristen (Dylan) Haman Wyscaver and Ryan Haman; and great-grandchildren, Jada Haman, River Haman and Benjamin Wyscaver.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Martha; husband, Harold; brothers, Earl Haman and Don Haman; and sister, Betty Stritmatter.
Cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.