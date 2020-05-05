Londrell Devon Cook, 26, of Benton Harbor departed this life on April 11, 2020, at Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo.
Londrell, also known as “Ball Harbor” and “Ruga,” was born Aug. 16, 1993, in Benton Harbor, to Nicole Robinson and Lonzo Cook Sr. He attended Benton Harbor Area Schools. He was known for his ability to make others smile and laugh. He enjoyed life to the fullest. “Ruga” also enjoyed basketball, skating and his car, “The Drop Top.” He was employed by Chassix Inc. and Bridgeville Plastic.