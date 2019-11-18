Loraine Esther Frobel
As a garden grows and flourishes due to the loving care of the one who tends it, so are many blessed by the life of Loraine Frobel. Growing up as one of eight children to a local farm family, Loraine knew the importance of a Christian faith, the value of hard work and the joy of serving others.
Loraine Esther Frobel, 85, of St. Joseph passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Caretel Inns of Lakeland in St. Joseph.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 Court St., St. Joseph, with Pastor Michael J. Roth officiating. A private burial will take place at a later date in Riverview Cemetery in St. Joseph. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Lutheran Hour Ministries or Caring Circle. Those wishing to sign Loraine’s Memory Book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Loraine was born on Jan. 23, 1934, in Berrien Springs, to Adolph and Alma (Feige) Hildebrand. She attended school in Berrien Springs and graduated with the class of 1952 from Berrien Springs High School as their salutatorian. On Sept. 22, 1956, she married Philipp G. Frobel at Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Joseph. Loraine worked various accounting and bookkeeping jobs for 55 years. Loraine was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church; she sang in the choir, served on the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, volunteered in various capacities and served the famous “Frobel chicken” at many church functions. She had a true servant heart and also volunteered in several departments at Spectrum Health Lakeland, Lake Michigan College Mendel Center and Fernwood Botanical Gardens. She was awarded the distinguished “Volunteer of the Year” award by United Way in 2016. Loraine received her Master Gardener certification and her gardening skills are appreciated by many throughout the community at various homes and businesses.
Loraine is survived by her children, Terri (Michael) Rushlow of St. Joseph, Douglas (Bonita) Frobel of St. Joseph and David (Heidi) Frobel of Waterford, Mich.; grandchildren: Mallorie (Jeremy) Leinenger-Rem, Caitlin Rushlow, Luke Frobel, Sean Frobel, Sam Frobel and Madalyn Frobel; and her brother, Robert Hildebrand of Charlotte, Mich.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Philipp Frobel; siblings: Anita Schneider, Leo Hildebrand, Ruth Hildebrand, Walter Hildebrand, Ernest Hildebrand and Geraldine Fournier; and granddaughter, Kristen Rushlow.
At this time of the year when gardens are “put to sleep” in preparation for the beauty to come in the spring, may we celebrate Loraine’s life and her presence in ours, and rejoice in her gift of eternal salvation with the Lord.