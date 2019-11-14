Lorna Belle Conley
Lorna Belle Conley, 80, of Galien passed away peacefully on Nov. 10, 2019.
She was born on July 24, 1939, to Ruth (Townsend) and Tracy Roberts. Lorna lived most of her life in Galien, but as a young woman fate took her to Kalamazoo for a church outing where she met the love of her life, Delmore Conley. Del brought her back home to Galien that day and so began their more than 62-year love story. The two were married on July 27, 1957.
Del and Lorna raised their three children together on the family farm in Galien. Lorna retired from the Berrien County Cancer Service, where she enjoyed getting to know patients and took great pride in her part of the Pennies for Patients fundraiser. After retirement she took on a new role of raising her granddaughter, Rachael. Lorna loved to listen to music, especially hymns, taking shopping trips with her daughter and granddaughter, planting and caring for her flowers and sewing. She loved to make fleece blankets for all of her family and even donated them to the Alzheimer's unit at the VA.
Lorna has left all those who knew her with wonderful memories, including her husband, Delmore of Galien; daughter, Debbie (Brett) Bartels of Mattawan; grandchildren: Candice (Jason) Cleveland, Jerimiah (Amy) Sullivan, Shawn (Alysse) Woods, Brandy (Ben) Resor and Rachael (Scot Peterson) Conley; and eight great-grandchildren.
Lorna has gone home to be with Our Savior and her children, David Wayne Conley and Shelly Rene Garman, as well as her parents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.