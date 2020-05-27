Lorraine Evelyn Reifschneider, 95, of Baroda passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at West Woods of Bridgman, where she received loving care by the staff. She is now at peace in Heaven with her Lord and family members who went before her.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 9650 Church St., Bridgman, with the Rev. Edward A. Meyer officiating. Friends may meet with the family from 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the church prior to the service. Burial will be in Ruggles Cemetery, Baroda. Memorial contributions may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 26, Bridgman, MI 49106. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.