Lou Della Thomas, 77, of Bossier City, La., formerly of Benton Harbor went home to be with the Lord Aug. 24, 2020.
Those wishing to sign the guestbook online may do so at robbinsbrothersfh@yahoo.com.
Updated: October 31, 2020 @ 9:43 am
