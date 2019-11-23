Louis Donald Hauht
Louis Donald Hauht, 86, of Eau Claire and Homosassa, Fla., passed away Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019, in Florida.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home in Coloma, where visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens. Donations in memory of Don may be made to the American Heart Association. Those wishing to leave an online message of remembrance may do so at www.duffieldpastrick.com.
Don was born Jan. 7, 1933, in Benton Harbor, to Louis and Melitta (Orlaske) Hauht. He retired in 1988 from Whirlpool Corporation after 36 years of service and in 1998 from Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation after six years of service. Don was a member of the Whirlpool Old-Timers Club, had served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict, and in his free time enjoyed fishing, golf and watching NASCAR.
Survivors include his wife, Dixie, whom he married Aug. 25, 1956; and two daughters, Susan Hauht and Sharon (Steve Littig) Hauht, both of Las Vegas.