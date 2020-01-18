Louis Hudson departed from this life on Dec. 26, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Louis Hudson was born to Thomas and Maggie Hudson on Dec. 4, 1942, in Cape Girardeau, Mo., the first of two sons born to Maggie Hudson. Louis grew up in Benton Harbor, and as his mother preceded him in death when he was only 3 years of age, Louis was raised by his grandmother, Aranna Donald, together with his younger brother, Earnest.
In the late 1970s, Louis attended cosmetology school in Hollywood, Calif., and soon made a career of the profession. By the 1980s, Louis had earned his way into an executive position with the Hollywood Curl Company. During this period of Louis’ life, though his home base continued to be in Southern California, his international travel became extensive, as he opened divisions of Hollywood Curl in London, England, Lagos, Nigeria, and Johannesburg, South Africa. In the 1990s, Louis retired, opened up his own barbershop in Los Angeles, and continued to run barbershops until the time of his recent passing.
Simultaneously, Louis enjoyed a lucrative career within the film and television industry for over 35 years, often working alongside his brother, Ernie Hudson.
Louis leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Mildred Jean Hudson; two daughters, Dana Potts and Renonda Hudson; son, Calvin Hudson; brother, Ernie Hudson; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four nephews; and a host of cousins, relatives and friends.
Homegoing services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Brotherhood Church of God in Christ, 516 Emery Ave., Benton Harbor, MI 49022, with visitation starting at 10 a.m., followed by services at 11 a.m. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may go to robbinsbrothers fh.com.