Louis O. Coleman
Louis O. Coleman, 91, of Coloma Township died in his sleep on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his home.
Services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, at the Columbarium in Coloma Cemetery where military rites will be conducted. Arrangements are by the Davidson Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Coloma. Please share memories, messages or photos at www.florin.net.
Louis was born on Aug. 18, 1927 in Hornersville, Mo., to William and Lola Coleman. He was a veteran of the Air Corp in the U.S. Army during WWII. Louis married his wife, Grace, on June 27, 1953, and she preceded him in death on April 20, 2015. Together they celebrated 61 years of marriage. He was retired from Canonie Construction with over 55 years of employment where he was the mechanical foreman for the heavy equipment.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting and traveling around the country with his wife. Louis loved a good joke and was always teasing someone. He was a straight forward and honest individual who loved his family and his grandchildren.
His family includes his children, Celeste Coleman of Hartford and Mark (Terry) Coleman of Coloma; his brother, Edwin Coleman of Sierra Vista, Ari.; his three grandchildren, Shang (Lori) Coleman, Joshua Imler, and Autumn (Marcial) Garcia, and his three great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his parents and his three brothers.