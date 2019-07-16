Louise Scott, 87, of Benton Harbor passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with the Rev. Jesse Buie officiating. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens, Coloma. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12 to 1 p.m., also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Louise was born on April 15, 1932, to Ola and Mary (Atkisson) James, in Ethridge, Tenn. On Feb. 25, 1947, she married Woodrow Scott. Louise worked for many years at Zenith Electronics, formerly Heath Co., where she retired. Louise had an unwavering faith in God and was a longtime member at Safe Harbor Church, Sodus. She enjoyed tending to her vegetable garden, canning, quilting and was a great cook. Most of all, Louise cherished time spent with her family.
Louise is survived by her children: Laura Tarbutton, Debra (Gerald) Shields, Jeni (Ken) Parritt, Jeffrey Scott and Dennis Scott; grandchildren: Ashlee (Aaron) Andrews, Jamie (Holly) Dyer, Cari (Dave) Fritz, Kelly (Kasey) Papoi, Becky Scott and Bethany Scott; great-grandchildren: Alana Dyer, Tommy Dyer, Owen Fritz, Lillie Fritz, Veda Papoi, Emilee Andrews and one on the way; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ola and Mary James; husband of 41 years, Woodrow Scott on May 22, 1988; and siblings, Ray James and Edna Wheeler.