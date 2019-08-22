Lucille E. Grieser
Lucille E Grieser, 96, of Bainbridge Township died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Woodland Terrace in Coloma.
Family services celebrating her life will be held at a later date in Crystal Springs Cemetery, where her ashes will be buried. Arrangements are by the Davidson Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Coloma. Please share memories, messages or photos at www.florin.net.
Lucille was born on March 31, 1923, in Bainbridge Township, to John and Elizabeth Grieser. She graduated with a BA degree from Western Michigan University. Lucille received her MA in 1969 from Western. Lucille was a social worker with the state of Michigan for many years before her retirement in 1990. She was a member of Napier Parkview Baptist Church, Psi Chi, Sociology Club and Theta Pi Alpha. Lucille enjoyed working outside in her yard and garden. She also enjoyed music and playing the piano. She liked to write and do genealogy. She also loved cats and would feed any stray that showed up at her home.
Her family includes her son, Allan (Mary) Grieser of Sebring, Fla.; her sisters, Eleanor Bluschke of St. Joseph and Margaret Morton of St. Joseph; her brother, Dean Grieser of Bainbridge Township; her four grandchildren, Mike, Matt, Mark and Allyson; and her eight great-grandchildren: Brandon, Connor, Ashley, Aubrey, Mikayla, Ty, Kairi and Max.
She was preceded by her two siblings, Leona Wagner and Leland Grieser.