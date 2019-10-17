Lucille Irene Rennhack
Lucille Irene Rennhack (nee Reck) peacefully left this world on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, for an eternal life in Heaven.
She was born on March 9, 1927, to the late Gustave and Anna (Frobel) Reck. She attended Immanuel Lutheran School in Bridgman, and graduated from Bridgman High School in 1945. On May 6, 1950, she was united in marriage to the late Dick Paul (D.P.) Rennhack. They were blessed with three children: Robin, Craig and Kurt. They spent a number of years living near Weko Beach in Bridgman, and after a brief stint in Muncie, Ind., they settled in Paw Paw. In 1968, they opened a Coast to Coast hardware store, which they owned and operated until retiring in early 1991.
Lucille and Dick’s 63 years together were filled with faith, laughter and love. One of the hallmarks of their relationship was their shared love of travel, without the other. Lucy took many memorable trips with her sister, sister-in-law and friends – with destinations including Germany and Hawaii. Her favorite place to visit was Mackinac Island, where she would attend an annual Lutheran weekend retreat. She was independent and liked her “quiet time” alone, but also eagerly anticipated Dick’s return from his various hunting and fishing trips. She enjoyed time with family, often kidding her adult children by asking “How’s your mother?” at the start of any visit. She was easy to laugh and quick with a joke.
Lucille was confirmed, along with Dick, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bridgman on Palm Sunday, April 4, 1941. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Paw Paw. Lucy was thankful for simple things and found joy in the small moments of life. Lucille’s humor, “go with the flow” attitude and faith in God were attributes to be admired. She loved going out to eat, reading the paper and watching NBA games and the Detroit Tigers, scheduling naps so that she could stay awake for the televised games.
Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; her brother, Maurice Reck; her sister, Lorraine (Reck) Haas; and her daughter, Robin (Rennhack) Nitz.
She is survived by her sons, Craig Rennhack of Paw Paw and Kurt (Kathleen) Rennhack of Interlochen, Mich.; six grandchildren: Rebecca (Jeff) Zuhlke of Tampa, Fla., Eric (Michelle) Nitz of Lawton, Rene (Ryan) Yarbrough of Sanford, Mich., Richard (Emily) Rennhack of Paw Paw, Clare (Hannah) Rennhack and Kevin Rennhack of Interlochen; five great-grandchildren: Austin Hoy, Lily Yarbrough, Harper and Lincoln Rennhack and Savannah Rennhack; and several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Adams Funeral Home in Paw Paw. The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with light snacks to follow. Memorial contributions may be made in Lucille's honor to Trinity Lutheran School in Paw Paw or Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan.