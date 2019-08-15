Luvene R. Harris
Luvene R. Harris, 94, of Benton Harbor departed this life July 30, 2019, at home.
A memorial service honoring her life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Benton Harbor. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
She was an only child born in Birmingham, Ala., and grew up in Chicago. Luvene moved to Michigan in 2006 to live with her daughter, Bernice, due to sickness and aging. In her adult life Luvene worked and retired as a librarian. She studied the Bible and became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses some 30 years ago. Luvene’s favorite things to eat were fried chicken, bacon, cakes and pies. She was a mild and kind-spirited person.
Luvene was blessed with five children: Gregory Eaton, Rose (Melvin) Mosely, Bernice Fields, Corliss Eaton and Barbara Clay, who is deceased.
Luvene leaves behind her children, 16 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 26 great-great-grandchildren, one great-great-great-grandchild, and a host of brothers and sisters in the faith.
We await the time when Jehovah will resurrect her to perfect health and everlasting life in paradise on earth.