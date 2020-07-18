LuWanna Marie Zachary Prentice passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020, after a long hard-fought battle with dementia.
LuWanna was born on Aug. 20, 1940, to Chester and Dorothy Zachary. She was the oldest of six siblings and graduated from Benton Harbor High School. She grew up singing gospel music in church and playing piano and organ. She was a godly woman that taught her children the importance of God and religion in life, encouraging them to use their talents in church as well. Her entire life LuWanna was a social and outgoing person. She enjoyed selling various products such as Tupperware and Mary Kay and was a member of the Amarillo Mothers of Multiples. She enjoyed painting and creating. She loved cooking for her family and was a talented musician who taught herself to play the piano.