Lyall Victor Dlask
Lyall Victor Dlask, 91, of Baroda passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Woodland Terrace, Bridgman.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at The Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman, with the Rev. Steve Hartten officiating. Friends may meet with the family from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, 200 Turwill Lane, Suite 6, Kalamazoo, MI 49006. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Lyall was born Nov. 9, 1927, in Mauston, Wis., the son of the late Victor Guy and Mary Therese (Kirschner) Dlask. Lyall was employed as a painter for 11 years with Walter Kobatz Painting and he retired with Mon-Dan Painting. He served in the United States Navy during World War II and was a member of Baroda American Legion Post 345.
Lyall is survived by a special friend of over 40 years, Darlene Gaul; his children: Linda Santoro, Joseph (Ellen) Dlask, Karen Tekiela, Bernadine Dlask and Susan (Tom) Howard; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Lyall was preceded in death by his siblings: Claude Dlask, Beverly McConnell, Loyola Carlig, Hugh Dlask, Rosella Gagnon, Daniel Dlask and Delores Kowalczyk.