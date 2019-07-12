Lynda S. Trumps
Lynda S. Trumps, 45, of Buchanan passed away at her residence on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, following a lengthy illness.
She was born on Dec. 17, 1973, in St. Joseph, to Danny Sr. and Peggy Sue (Adcox) Trumps. Lynda was a homemaker most of her life and always looked forward to spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed quiet evenings watching comedies and playing games.
She was preceded in death by her father, Danny Trumps Sr.
Lynda is survived by her mother, Peggy Trumps of Buchanan; and her brothers, Danny and Tony Trumps.
In keeping with Lynda’s wishes, she will be cremated and her family will remember her privately. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Memories of Lynda may be left for her family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles.