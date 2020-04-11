Lynn A. Harrington, 81, of Stevensville passed away at Caretel Inns of Lakeland on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph.
Lynn was born on Jan. 19, 1939, in Flint, Mich., to the late Alfred and Lorene (Rouse) Harrington. He was a 1957 graduate of Berrien Springs High School. Lynn served in the U.S. Army reserves. On Dec. 29, 1963, he married Mary Pebler in Niles. Lynn worked at UPS over 30 years and retired in 2000. He attended First Church of God in St. Joseph and memorial contributions in his name may be made to the First Church Car Ministry. Lynn loved fishing, yardwork and traveling.
Lynn is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Teri McClellan of Fremont, Ind., and Tina (Lowell) Korfmacher of Benton Harbor; grandchildren: Steven Embry, Andrew (Sloane) Embry, Britney (John) George, Casey (Jesse) Resseguie and Cody (Gillian) Korfmacher; and eight great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held with Lynn’s final resting place being at Hickory Bluff Cemetery in Stevensville.