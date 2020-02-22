Madalyn J. (Sweet) Pagels was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Twelve Corners Community Church, 3902 Hicks Ave., Benton Harbor, with Pastor Richard Sing officiating. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens. Friends may visit with the family from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Memorial contributions may be made to Twelve Corners Community Church or the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.