Madelyn Moore McGrath of Stevensville passed away peacefully Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the age of 69, in Kansas City, Mo.
Madelyn was born and raised in Maryville, Mo. She graduated in 1973 from the University of Missouri, which is where she met and fell in love with Jack. They were married on June 1, 1974, at Maryville’s First United Methodist Church. Madelyn was very proud of her family, and raised her two daughters to be strong, independent women. She enjoyed traveling to warm beaches with Jack to escape Michigan winters. She had a soft spot for her four-legged companions. Through the years, her dogs Carmel, Britta and Maggie were always at her side.