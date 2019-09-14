Mae Bearnice Parker Davis
Mae Bearnice Parker Davis, 71, of Manhattan, Kan., formerly of Benton Harbor, departed this life Sept. 6, 2019, in Manhattan.
A service celebrating her life will be Sept. 16 at Union Memorial A.M.E. Church in Benton Harbor. Visitation begins at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11 a.m.
Mae was born May 30, 1948, in Memphis, Tenn., to the late A.D. and the late Florette Parker.
She was a 1966 graduate of Benton Harbor High School, and received an associate's degree from Lake Michigan College.
Mae like riding horses, bowling, bingo, going to the casino, playing cards and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mae married the late Douglas Davis in 1967. Their family consisted of daughters, Shawnette (Tyrone) Beckem and Teon (Kirk) White; son, Willian (Shawnie) Davis; grandchildren, Curtis Davis, Tyroniesha (Shane) Reed, Cameron Davis, Tyrone (Jonalyn) Beckem, Centrece McCall, Torrence McCall and Kiryon White; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Reed, Sha’Nila Beckem, Gabriel Reed, Melena Beckem, JamaJa Davis, Aniya Davis and Arabella Davis; goddaughter, Rochelle Jones; sisters, Jimmie (William) Tyler, Dr. Shirley (Andrew) Stansberry, Janice (Edward) Jenkins and Donna Turrietta; brothers, Quentin (Sherry) Parker and Michael (Phyllis) Parker.
Mae was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Ura Smith and Rita Lipscomb; brothers, George Parker and Thomas Parker.