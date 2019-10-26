Mae D. Randall
Mae D. Randall, 95, of Stevensville passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Lincoln Township Cemetery in Stevensville. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Those wishing to share a message of condolence for the family may do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Mae was born on May 14, 1924, in Hot Springs, Ark., to Carl and Minnie (Stuckey) Krumroy. She was the oldest of 14 siblings. On Sept. 27, 1946, she wed Edwin Randall in St. Joseph.
She is survived by her children, Edwin Randall of Florida, Kathleen Randall of Paw Paw and Sue (Robert) Morgan of Coloma; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her loving husband, Edwin on Dec. 11, 1994.