Mae Susan Bland Brady
Mae Susan Bland Brady, 60, of Benton Harbor departed this life Dec. 18, 2019.
A service celebrating her life will be held Friday, Dec. 27, at Union Memorial AME, Benton Harbor. The visitation begins at 11 a.m., followed by the service at noon. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Mae was born on April 9, 1959, to Frances Ruby Jean Willis and Emmet Bennett in Marianna, Ark. She accepted Christ at a early age and was a member of the St. Matthews M.B.C., where she was a financial secretary. Mae was a God-fearing woman who was always smiling, even when she was hurting inside.
Mae leaves to cherish her memory: her husband, Al Brady; daughter, LaKiesha Bland; granddaughter, Aubryanna Roman; grandsons, Lil Jermaine Bland, Joshua Shepard, Brandon Buchanan and Antowan (Aj ) Dyer; sisters, Emma Jean Morris, Sherron Craft, Joyce Marie Bland, Carolyn Bennett and Joyce Barnes; brothers, Lonnie (LaVanna) Bennett, Charles (Sherri) Bennett, L.B. (Mary) Bland, Toney Bennett and Timothy Bennett; grandmother, Lillie Mae Mayfield; friends, Vera Jackson, Sarah Williams and Tina Pullins; godson, Benjamin Varrie; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends in Christ.
Mae was preceded in death by her parents, Frances Ruby Jean Willis and Emmet Bennett; stepfather, Monroe Willis; grandfather, Otha Lee Dunlap; her son, Arthur Jermaine (Zapp) Bland; daughter, Tasha Lannette Bland; sister, Philicia Bennett; grandfather, James Mayfield; niece, Akera Bland; and son, Barry L. Brady.