Mother Maebell Powell, 83, of Benton Harbor went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, March 20, at Reed Temple C.O.G.I.C., Benton Harbor. The visitation begins at 11 a.m., followed by the service at noon.
Mother Maebell was born July 9, 1936, in Memphis, Tenn., to the late Oscar Jackson Sr. and Gertrude Lily Moore, was the wife of the late Minister Albert Powell Sr. for 58 years and the mother of eight children. Mother Powell worked several years domestically and as a press operator at Betty’s Cleaners, Benton Harbor.