Maggie Jeanette “Jan” Eighme, 85, of Berrien Springs passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Royalton Manor in St. Joseph.
Jan was born Nov. 26, 1934, in Ashburn, Ga., to Ellis and Buena (Priest) Beasley. She graduated from Forest Lake Academy in Apopka, Fla., in 1952. She then went on to Southern Missionary College and Florida Hospital, where she received her R.N. degree. This was followed by attending Pacific Union College (PUC) in Angwin, Calif., where she received her bachelor’s degree in nursing. While at PUC, she met and then married Reginold “Reg” Eighme on June 22, 1959, in Orlando, Fla.