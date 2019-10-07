Major William Hyslop

William Hyslop
Major William “Bill” Hyslop, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Pine Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Stevensville.
A Celebration of Life Service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Major David Womack officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Bluff Cemetery in Stevensville. Friends may visit with the family from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army Benton Harbor Corps. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Bill was born on March 25, 1945, in South Haven to Major H. and Fay (Pearl) Hyslop. He graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1963. He continued his education at Western Michigan University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in 1968 and a master’s degree in counseling in 1974.
On a snowy Dec. 28, 1968, Bill married the love of his life, Susanne Habel, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Bill began his teaching career at Fairplain Junior High School where he taught history. He later relocated to Benton Harbor High School, where he was the head of guidance counseling until his retirement after 39 years. Bill enjoyed listening to Sam Cooke, Andrew Lloyd Webber, 1960’s Motown, bagpipe and marching band music. He had a passion for education and the arts, always being an advocate for those programs. Bill loved cheering on the Detroit Lions and New York Yankees, and playing the cornet.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Susanne; children, Jennifer (Trey) Conway of Knoxville, Tenn., Jamie (Keith) Schaecher of Barrington, Ill., and Bradley (Rosie) Hyslop of Knoxville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Will, Christopher, Abby, and Anthony; sister, Jeanine Lambrecht; and best friends, Dennis Rothenburger, Gary Lundgren and Gene Nimmo. He was preceded in death by his parents.