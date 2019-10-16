Mamie Louise Stegall
Mamie Louise Stegall, 98, of Benton Harbor departed this life Oct. 9, 2019.
A service celebrating her life will be held Friday, Oct. 18, at St. Matthew’s Missionary Baptist Church, Benton Harbor. The visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrohtersfh.com.
Mamie was born June 5, 1921, in Bolivar, Tenn., to the union of Ed and Ida Pankey Hudson. She loved helping people, cooking, traveling and sewing. Mamie was a tireless and selfless volunteer at 4-H, PTA, church and many more events that involved her children or grandchildren. Most of all, Mamie loved God and her family.
Mamie leaves to cherish her memory, her children: Calvin (Henrietta) Stegall, Diana Fort, Melvin (Fe) Stegall and Fredia Armstrong; her siblings, Curtis (Beverly) Young, Willie James (Jackie) Hudson, James Hudson, Catherine Hudson, Winnie Hudson, Nannie Mae Hudson, Ella B. Hudson, Leon and Billy Hudson and Pheobe Hudson; 22 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and relatives.
Mamie was proceeded in death by her parents; son, Michael Hudson; sister, Elsie Williams; brother, John T. Hudson; and grandchild, Cherron.