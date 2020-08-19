Local industrialist, Manroe R. “Manny” Raschke, 87, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville, after an extended illness. A celebration of life graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Riverview Cemetery, St. Joseph, with Pastor Adam Bohland officiating.
Out of respect for the family and guests in attendance, masks will be required as well as proper social distancing. Seating will be limited; guests are welcome to bring their own chair for their comfort. Memorial contributions in Manny’s memory may be made to Zion Evangelical United Church of Christ-St. Joseph, Berrien County Cancer Services, Caring Circle Hospice, or The Salvation Army. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks -menchinger.com.
Manny was born June 2, 1933, in Benton Harbor, to Walter and Anna (Pantel) Raschke.
He grew up on Wauceda Avenue, where as a young boy, he enjoyed the sands of Jean Klock Park and adventures on the Paw Paw River. He attended Morton Hill Grade School and Benton Harbor Junior and Senior High Schools, graduating in 1951. While a senior at Benton Harbor, he enlisted in the U. S. Naval Reserves, serving for nine years. He attended Western Michigan University pursuing an engineering degree. In 1954, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann Miller, and with whom he has shared 65 years of marriage, three children and five granddaughters.
Manny was president and CEO of State Tool & Manufacturing until his retirement in 2008. He was a member of the Point O’ Woods Golf and Country Club and Avondale Golf Club in Palm Desert, Calif. He was hard working, ambitious, straight-to-the point kind of person whose wit was shared enjoying hobbies of golf, and card games with many friends. His love of family was first and foremost in his life.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; children: Scott Raschke of Benton Harbor, Lynn Raschke of Scottsdale, Arizona, Stephanie (John) Merrill of Baroda; granddaughters: Casey Merrill, Allie Merrill, Emily Raschke, Anna Raschke, Rachel Raschke; nieces: Jeri Hogan and Susan (Timm) Pschigoda; and nephews: Dale (Kathy) Schumacher and James (Cathy) Foster.