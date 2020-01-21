Manuel Estrada, 88, of Weslaco, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Manuel was born July 15, 1931 in Mexico.
Manuel is survived by daughters, Concepcion (Luis) Figueroa, Lucia (Javier) Hernandez, Josefina (Jim) Hutchins, Teresa Estrada, Angelina (Octavio) Villanueva; sons, Toribio (Wendy) Estrada and Victor (Chely) Estrada; 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Manuel was preceded in death by his wife, Fidencia Estrada; and daughter, Angelina Estrada.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hartford, where the Mass of Christian burial to honor Manuel’s memory will be celebrated at 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, with Father German Perez-Diaz serving as officiant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Manuel’s name can be made to the family.
The family has entrusted Calvin Funeral Home in Hartford, with arrangements.
Those wishing to leave memorial condolences for the family can do so online at www.calvin-leonardfh.com.