Marc passed away peacefully at the age of 49 on Monday, June 8, 2020.
He was born April 27, 1971, in St. Joseph. Marc was the son of Russell and Margo Humes. He graduated from Lake Michigan Catholic in 1989, where he played football, wrestling and track. He was also a strong member of a fraternity where he occasionally attended Ferris State University. He was in the printing business for nearly 30 years, beloved by his coworkers at Walsworth Print Group, IPC and Bowne. Marc enjoyed spending his time fishing, golfing and cooking. He enjoyed rooting for Notre Dame, the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Cubs. Above all, Marc loved spending time with his friends and family. No matter where he went, Marc never met a stranger.