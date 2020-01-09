Marceil Louise (Straman) Moore
Marceil Louise (Straman) Moore, 90, of Berrien Springs passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Woodland Terrace at Longmeadow in Niles.
Marceil was born March 9, 1929, in Lima, Ohio, to Peter and Ellen (Shenk) Straman. She moved to Berrien Springs with her family in 1944 and attended Emmanuel Missionary College Academy, from which she graduated in 1947. Marceil studied pre-nursing at Emmanuel Missionary College and then entered nurses training at Hinsdale Sanitarium, Hinsdale, Ill. She graduated with a bachelor of science from Emmanuel Missionary College (now Andrews University) in 1954.
She married Ennis M. Moore on Oct. 10, 1954, in Berrien Springs, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 8, 1991.
Marceil worked as a registered nurse for Memorial Hospital in St. Joseph from 1953 to 1974. After her retirement, she served her friends by coordinating a natural food co-op out of her garage. She was a member of Pioneer Memorial Church on the campus of Andrews University.
Marceil is survived by her sons, Brian (Janeen) of Buchanan, and Barth (Rebecca) of Georgetown, Texas. She also has four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Russell Straman of Berrien Springs and George Straman of Lima.
A celebration of life is planned for a later date. Memories and condolences may be left at www.allredfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations may be made to the Peter and Ellen Straman Memorial Endowed Scholarship Fund in care of Andrews University Office of Development.